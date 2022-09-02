Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.56)-($0.49) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.63). The company issued revenue guidance of $750-$755 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $756.01 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.56–$0.49 EPS.

Smartsheet Stock Performance

Shares of Smartsheet stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,084,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.19 and a 200 day moving average of $41.67. Smartsheet has a 52-week low of $27.05 and a 52-week high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $168.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.55 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 36.73% and a negative net margin of 33.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity

Several brokerages have commented on SMAR. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Smartsheet from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Smartsheet from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Smartsheet from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Smartsheet from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $57.81.

In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $190,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,003 shares in the company, valued at $182,911.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 5,779 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $182,038.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $696,055.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,279 shares of company stock worth $765,014 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 132.2% during the first quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

