SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) PT Set at €52.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92 – Get Rating) has been given a €52.00 ($53.06) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) target price on SMA Solar Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Shares of S92 opened at €49.38 ($50.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.98. SMA Solar Technology has a one year low of €25.10 ($25.61) and a one year high of €61.00 ($62.24). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.21 and its 200-day moving average is €42.64.

SMA Solar Technology AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, and sale of PV and battery inverters, transformers, chokes, monitoring systems for PV systems, and charging solutions for electric vehicles in Germany and internationally. It operates through Home Solutions, Business Solutions, and Large Scale and Project Solutions segments.

