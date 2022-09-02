SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $42.15

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $43.92. SM Energy shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 1,493 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.
SM Energy Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy
About SM Energy
SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SM Energy (SM)
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.