SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Shares Gap Up to $42.15

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $42.15, but opened at $43.92. SM Energy shares last traded at $43.30, with a volume of 1,493 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on SM. Barclays increased their price objective on SM Energy from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

SM Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 4.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SM Energy

About SM Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,955 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $762,639,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,038,853 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,814,000 after purchasing an additional 226,919 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,897,988 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $151,837,000 after purchasing an additional 293,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,249,967 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $126,586,000 after purchasing an additional 849,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

