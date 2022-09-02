SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Purchased by Alterna Wealth Management Inc.

Alterna Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,933 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the first quarter worth $58,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of SLM by 21.0% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SLM by 7,237.4% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $14.86. 65,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,632,953. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.19. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $14.35 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

SLM ( NASDAQ:SLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. SLM had a net margin of 37.26% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The firm had revenue of $362.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Several equities analysts have commented on SLM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of SLM from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SLM from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and omnibus accounts, as well as credit card loans.

