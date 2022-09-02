Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Shares Gap Down to $43.51

Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $43.51, but opened at $41.93. Sleep Number shares last traded at $42.17, with a volume of 4,943 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SNBR. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Sleep Number from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised Sleep Number from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Sleep Number from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.25.

Sleep Number Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $931.71 million, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.15 and a 200 day moving average of $46.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sleep Number

Sleep Number ( NASDAQ:SNBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.92. Sleep Number had a net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $549.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sleep Number Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNBR. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,152,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sleep Number by 174.0% in the first quarter. Stadium Capital Management LLC now owns 679,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,474,000 after purchasing an additional 431,728 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Sleep Number by 79.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,818,000 after purchasing an additional 370,618 shares in the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its stake in Sleep Number by 34.5% during the first quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 1,127,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,175,000 after purchasing an additional 289,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number in the 4th quarter worth $15,587,000.

Sleep Number Company Profile

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Sleep Number 360 brands.

Featured Articles

