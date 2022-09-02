Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.44. 115,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 383,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Silverback Therapeutics alerts:

Silverback Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $182.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silverback Therapeutics

Silverback Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 88,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 161,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 5,037 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silverback Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silverback Therapeutics by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silverback Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silverback Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.