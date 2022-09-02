Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Trading 3.4% Higher

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.48 and last traded at $5.44. 115,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 383,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.26.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.
The company has a market cap of $182.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.02.
Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue-targeted therapeutics for the treatment of chronic viral infections, cancer, and other serious diseases. The company offers SBT8230 to treat chronic hepatitis B virus infection by eliciting an anti-viral immune response by targeting TLR8 activation to the liver.
