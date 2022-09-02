SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.30

SigmaTron International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGMA – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.30 and traded as high as $7.88. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $7.69, with a volume of 4,723 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SigmaTron International in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SigmaTron International Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $7.30. The company has a market capitalization of $44.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SigmaTron International ( NASDAQ:SGMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.23 million for the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SigmaTron International in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in SigmaTron International in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SigmaTron International during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.34% of the company’s stock.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

