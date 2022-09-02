Short Interest in iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) Decreases By 8.9%

iQIYI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,780,000 shares, a drop of 8.9% from the July 31st total of 57,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,670,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

iQIYI Stock Performance

IQ opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.04 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. iQIYI has a 12-month low of $1.86 and a 12-month high of $10.61.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.22). iQIYI had a negative return on equity of 62.47% and a negative net margin of 15.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that iQIYI will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iQIYI

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of iQIYI from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.60 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group raised shares of iQIYI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.80 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iQIYI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of iQIYI in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $2.80 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.46.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of iQIYI by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,612,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 230,067 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of iQIYI during the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iQIYI by 12.5% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 118,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 13,160 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, TORQ CAPITAL MANAGEMENT HK Ltd purchased a new stake in iQIYI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,040,000. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online entertainment services under the iQIYI brand in the People's Republic of China. The company offers various products and services comprising internet video, online games, live broadcasting, online literature, animations, e-commerce, and social media platform.

