Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Drops By 7.6%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,300 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 962,300 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 273,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GMS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

GMS Price Performance

GMS stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. GMS has a 12-month low of $36.10 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Insider Activity

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. GMS had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 33.76%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L purchased 93,897 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GMS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GMS by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 82,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 12,130 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in GMS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Featured Articles

