Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Drops By 7.9%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 29,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

Get BioCryst Pharmaceuticals alerts:

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.