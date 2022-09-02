Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Drops By 7.9%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 29,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %
Shares of BCRX opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.