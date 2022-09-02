Short Interest in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Drops By 7.9%

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,350,000 shares, a drop of 7.9% from the July 31st total of 29,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.1 days.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of BCRX opened at $14.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.20. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.61 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.62.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRXGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 173,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 106.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 403,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after purchasing an additional 208,200 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 20,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,249,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $114,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,706 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

See Also

