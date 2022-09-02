Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Holdings Decreased by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,925 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.06% of Shenandoah Telecommunications worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 165.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. 54.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Shenandoah Telecommunications

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French acquired 11,670 shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $250,088.10. Following the purchase, the president now owns 212,096 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,217.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Down 0.7 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $22.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.37. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $32.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.32.

Separately, Raymond James cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

