Shelton Capital Management Increases Stock Position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

Shelton Capital Management increased its position in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 187,316 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $9,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 217.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Western Digital by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 155,574 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $10,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,194 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the first quarter worth about $4,651,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,151,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark lowered shares of Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on Western Digital from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Western Digital from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Western Digital from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.35.

WDC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.93. The company had a trading volume of 146,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,889,001. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $69.36.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The data storage provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.27. Western Digital had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. Western Digital’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

