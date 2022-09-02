Shelton Capital Management Increases Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale comprises about 1.1% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $29,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after acquiring an additional 261,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,301,225 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,389,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,920 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,372,449 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,173,133,000 after purchasing an additional 246,857 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,106,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,898,794,000 after purchasing an additional 133,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,221,255 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,430,810,000 after buying an additional 150,655 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

Shares of COST stock traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $523.78. 28,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,595,099. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $521.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $519.97. The firm has a market cap of $232.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

