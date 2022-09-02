Shelton Capital Management Has $7.73 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of UNP traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $224.87. The stock had a trading volume of 35,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,620. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.83. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $195.68 and a 12 month high of $278.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market capitalization of $140.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com cut Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $287.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

