Shelton Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN)

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 410,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management owned 1.71% of Horizon Technology Finance worth $5,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,486 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 17,252 shares in the last quarter. CPR Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 31.5% in the first quarter. CPR Investments Inc. now owns 44,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter worth $145,000. Nia Impact Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Horizon Technology Finance during the first quarter valued at $140,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. 12.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Horizon Technology Finance Stock Up 0.5 %

HRZN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.42. The company had a trading volume of 743 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,878. The company has a market capitalization of $315.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.08. Horizon Technology Finance Co. has a 12-month low of $10.55 and a 12-month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance Announces Dividend

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 39.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.17%.

Insider Activity at Horizon Technology Finance

In other Horizon Technology Finance news, CEO Robert D. Jr. Pomeroy purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $45,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 162,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,035.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

