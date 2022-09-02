Shelton Capital Management Grows Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Shelton Capital Management raised its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 66,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $12,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HON traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $189.66. The stock had a trading volume of 64,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,173,990. The company has a market cap of $127.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $167.35 and a 1 year high of $231.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.92 and a 200 day moving average of $190.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.