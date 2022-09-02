Shelton Capital Management Buys 4,200 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,845 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $11,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. Cannell & Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 2,463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 135,053 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $67,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,790,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 977 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $613.00 to $612.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $561.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.00.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH stock traded down $4.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $519.61. 39,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,551. The firm has a market cap of $486.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $526.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $507.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $383.12 and a fifty-two week high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.88 EPS for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.46%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.00, for a total transaction of $635,227.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,104 shares in the company, valued at $4,043,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,324 shares of company stock worth $75,086,185 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

