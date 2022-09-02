Shelton Capital Management Buys 391 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,843 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $14,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 197.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,538,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,535,341,000 after acquiring an additional 17,612,768 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 209.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,834,746 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,330,124,000 after purchasing an additional 10,040,407 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 165.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,658,541 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,470,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,018,962 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 238.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,287,228 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,259,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,428,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,385,862 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,288,520,000 after buying an additional 4,305,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $0.80 on Friday, reaching $205.31. 23,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,105,337. The company has a 50-day moving average of $218.76 and a 200-day moving average of $242.85. The company has a market cap of $73.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.45, a PEG ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.29. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $186.83 and a one year high of $369.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $225.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $319.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $268.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,825. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,787 shares of company stock worth $20,719,321. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.