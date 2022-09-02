Shelton Capital Management Boosts Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for approximately 0.6% of Shelton Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Addison Capital Co grew its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 39.5% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 69,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 242,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.29. 100,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,496,863. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $130.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.58%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research reduced their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.10.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

