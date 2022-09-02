Shaver Shop Group Limited (SSG) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.06 on September 19th

Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Friday, September 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, September 4th. This is an increase from Shaver Shop Group’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

Shaver Shop Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.05.

About Shaver Shop Group

Shaver Shop Group Limited engages in the retail of personal grooming products in Australia and New Zealand. The company offers electric shavers, beard trimmers, hair clippers, body groomers, manual shavers, oral care, massage and exercise, and skincare and haircare products for men; and hair removal, hair styling, beauty, oral care, massage and exercise, and fragrance products for women.

