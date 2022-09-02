Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Sera Prognostics Price Performance

Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics

About Sera Prognostics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sera Prognostics by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 72,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $179,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 346,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 54,904 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Sera Prognostics by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 1,212,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 582,086 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.36% of the company’s stock.

Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.

