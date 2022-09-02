Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) PT Lowered to $11.00 at Oppenheimer

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Oppenheimer from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Sera Prognostics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.43) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.
Separately, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Sera Prognostics to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.
Sera Prognostics Price Performance
Sera Prognostics stock opened at $2.07 on Monday. Sera Prognostics has a 52 week low of $1.15 and a 52 week high of $11.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.65. The company has a quick ratio of 14.80, a current ratio of 14.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.96 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sera Prognostics
About Sera Prognostics
Sera Prognostics, Inc, a women's health diagnostic company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biomarker tests for improving pregnancy outcomes. The company develops PreTRM test, a blood-based biomarker test to predict the risk of spontaneous preterm birth in asymptomatic singleton pregnancies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sera Prognostics (SERA)
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Sera Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sera Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.