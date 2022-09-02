Sentivate Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.56 Million (SNTVT)

Sentivate (SNTVT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Sentivate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Sentivate has a market cap of $2.56 million and approximately $35,340.00 worth of Sentivate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Sentivate has traded 2.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Sentivate

Sentivate (SNTVT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. Sentivate’s total supply is 4,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,585,526,279 coins. The Reddit community for Sentivate is /r/sentivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Sentivate is sentivate.com. Sentivate’s official Twitter account is @sentivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sentivate

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentivate token is a ERC20 utility token on the Ethereum network. Sentivate tokens are used to gain access to the early stages of the Sentivate Network and development process. Delegates cast their votes during various phases of the project which aids in directing the project. Delegates also have access to early applications such as browsers, server modules, client modules, Identity certificates, Domain certificates, and various other applications. Delegates with more SNTVT tokens have more voting power. “

