SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Announces Earnings Results

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 121.43% and a negative return on equity of 17.75%. The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 124.1% on a year-over-year basis. SentinelOne updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to EPS.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $25.28. 17,866 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,345. SentinelOne has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $78.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.97 and a beta of 1.57.

Get SentinelOne alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 1,150,959 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total value of $25,666,385.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,309,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,211,639.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 9,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $263,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,342.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,168,895 shares of company stock valued at $46,796,931 over the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in SentinelOne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on S. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $48.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $65.00 to $42.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.35.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SentinelOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SentinelOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.