Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) Shares Bought by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Get Rating) by 120.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.05% of Sensient Technologies worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SXT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Sensient Technologies by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 55,127 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 51,354 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sensient Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:SXT opened at $79.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.36. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $72.75 and a 1-year high of $106.32.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensient Technologies ( NYSE:SXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.70 million. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.79 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.46%.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

