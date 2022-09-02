Security Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SCYT) Shares Down 3.2%

Security Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCYT – Get Rating) was down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $59.51 and last traded at $60.00. Approximately 300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 367 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.72 and a 200-day moving average of $66.30.

Security Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Savings Bank that provides banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Tennessee. The company's deposit products include checking and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. It also offers consumer loans; mortgage loans; commercial loans, including installment loans and lines of credit; residential real estate loans; and acquisition and development loans.

