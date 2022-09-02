SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.22–$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.18. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.00 million-$113.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $119.08 million. SecureWorks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.80.

SecureWorks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SCWX traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. The company had a trading volume of 274,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,544. SecureWorks has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $26.89. The stock has a market cap of $851.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.65.

Insider Activity at SecureWorks

SecureWorks ( NASDAQ:SCWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.03. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $121.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SecureWorks will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other SecureWorks news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 22,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at $6,279,459.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 105,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,865. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SecureWorks

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SecureWorks by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after acquiring an additional 28,737 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 44.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 113,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 35,048 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 30.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of SecureWorks during the first quarter worth $265,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of SecureWorks by 282.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,640 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after buying an additional 90,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.73% of the company’s stock.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

See Also

