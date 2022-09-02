SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX) Announces Earnings Results

SecureWorks (NASDAQ:SCWX – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. SecureWorks had a negative return on equity of 4.66% and a negative net margin of 10.64%. The firm had revenue of $116.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. SecureWorks updated its FY 2023 guidance to -$0.70–$0.64 EPS and its Q3 2023 guidance to -$0.22–$0.20 EPS.

SecureWorks Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:SCWX opened at $10.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $851.99 million, a P/E ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.65. SecureWorks has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $26.89.

Get SecureWorks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCWX shares. Barclays decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SecureWorks from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SecureWorks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.20.

Insider Transactions at SecureWorks

Institutional Trading of SecureWorks

In other news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 22,538 shares of SecureWorks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, for a total transaction of $239,578.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 590,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,279,459.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 105,788 shares of company stock worth $1,108,865. Insiders own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCWX. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in SecureWorks by 11.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in SecureWorks in the first quarter valued at approximately $265,000. 10.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SecureWorks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SecureWorks Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides technology-driven information security solutions for protecting its customers in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include software-as-a-service solutions, managed security services, and professional services, including incident response and security risk consulting services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SecureWorks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SecureWorks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.