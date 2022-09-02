Secured Income Fund Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:SSIF)

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Secured Income Fund Price Performance

SSIF stock remained flat at GBX 12.75 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday. Secured Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.90 ($0.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.79. The stock has a market cap of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.

Secured Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SQN Secured Income Fund plc, formerly The SME Loan Fund PLC, is an investment company. The investment objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with attractive risk adjusted returns through investment, predominantly in a range of secured loans and other secured loan-based instruments originated through a variety of channels and diversified by way of asset class, geography and duration.

