Secured Income Fund Plc Plans Dividend of GBX 0.75 (LON:SSIF)

Secured Income Fund Plc (LON:SSIF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Secured Income Fund Price Performance
SSIF stock remained flat at GBX 12.75 ($0.15) during midday trading on Friday. Secured Income Fund has a 12 month low of GBX 10 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 29.90 ($0.36). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.79. The stock has a market cap of £6.71 million and a PE ratio of -0.51.
Secured Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
Receive News & Ratings for Secured Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secured Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.