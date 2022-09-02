Secret (SIE) Price Reaches $0.0116

Secret (SIE) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $0.0116 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Secret has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a market cap of $34.75 million and $13,386.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.47 or 0.00227793 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004127 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008924 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004982 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.48 or 0.00438219 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 34.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000496 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Buying and Selling Secret

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

