Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Kopernik Global Investors LLC

Kopernik Global Investors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 19.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,296,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 560,143 shares during the period. Seabridge Gold accounts for about 4.2% of Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kopernik Global Investors LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $42,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Seabridge Gold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Seabridge Gold by 15.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seabridge Gold by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,162 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 29,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its position in Seabridge Gold by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 17,755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Seabridge Gold alerts:

Seabridge Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SA traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,327. The company has a current ratio of 7.34, a quick ratio of 7.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $959.31 million, a P/E ratio of 382.46 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.57. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $22.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Seabridge Gold Profile

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seabridge Gold to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

(Get Rating)

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Seabridge Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seabridge Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.