ScS Group (LON:SCS) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.98

ScS Group plc (LON:SCS – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 152.98 ($1.85) and traded as high as GBX 159.50 ($1.93). ScS Group shares last traded at GBX 156.50 ($1.89), with a volume of 30,732 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of ScS Group in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The company has a market cap of £55.20 million and a PE ratio of 3,030.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 295.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 152.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.27.

ScS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of upholstered furniture, flooring, and related products in the United Kingdom. Its stores offer various furniture products; and flooring products, such as carpets, rugs, and laminate and vinyl tiling products. The company provides products under the Endurance, Inspire, and SiSi Italia brands, as well as third party brands, including La-Z-Boy and G Plan.

