Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.00-$7.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.50 billion-$7.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.51 billion. Science Applications International also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SAIC. Cowen raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Science Applications International currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.86.

SAIC stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.87. 13,915 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,972. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $97.82.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Science Applications International will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares in the company, valued at $728,952.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Science Applications International by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after buying an additional 9,431 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

