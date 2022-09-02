Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Science Applications International updated its FY23 guidance to $7.00-7.20 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $7.00-$7.20 EPS.

NYSE SAIC opened at $94.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.31. Science Applications International has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $97.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SAIC. Cowen lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Science Applications International from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.86.

In other news, Director Katharina G. Mcfarland sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $242,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,952.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SAIC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 263,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,431 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,654 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. 75.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

