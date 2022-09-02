Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Stake Raised by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 99.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,924 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF accounts for about 2.5% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $14,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHB. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.9% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:SCHB traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.10. 35,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,229,046. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1 year low of $42.60 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

