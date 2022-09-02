Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Decreased by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,139 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.2% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $12,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 157.4% in the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.77. The stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,710. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $60.53 and a 12 month high of $83.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.98.

