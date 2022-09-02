Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 88.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after acquiring an additional 24,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 639,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,855,000 after buying an additional 19,434 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $31.14. The company had a trading volume of 128,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,296,684. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $29.92 and a 1 year high of $40.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average is $34.00.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.