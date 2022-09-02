Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Hits New 52-Week High at $48.15

Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.15, with a volume of 2598 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHL shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Scholastic Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.68.

Scholastic Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Scholastic

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Scholastic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Scholastic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

In related news, insider Sasha Quinton sold 7,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $340,749.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,231,029.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Scholastic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scholastic during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Scholastic in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Scholastic by 417.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education Solutions, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and fair channels, as well as trade channels.

