Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) PT Set at €145.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SU has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, August 25th.

Schneider Electric S.E. Price Performance

Schneider Electric S.E. stock opened at €117.92 ($120.33) on Tuesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a fifty-two week low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a fifty-two week high of €76.34 ($77.90). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €124.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of €132.42.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

