SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Sold by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. lessened its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533,381 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 84,696 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.49% of SBA Communications worth $164,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.45% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $325.68. 5,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,058. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $331.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.05 and a beta of 0.43. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $286.41 and a 12-month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $652.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $626.30 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is 87.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $424.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $385.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $390.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $367.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $405.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $384.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at SBA Communications

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other SBA Communications news, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 5,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $1,981,094.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares in the company, valued at $8,214,662.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,152 shares of company stock valued at $19,190,652 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

