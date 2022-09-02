Savix Price Down 3.7% Over Last Week (SVX)

Savix (SVX) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Savix coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.76 or 0.00003803 BTC on major exchanges. Savix has a total market cap of $52,888.04 and $76.00 worth of Savix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Savix has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Savix

SVX is a coin. Savix’s total supply is 162,857 coins and its circulating supply is 69,456 coins. Savix’s official Twitter account is @savix_org. The Reddit community for Savix is https://reddit.com/r/SavixOrg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Savix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Savix is a standard ERC20 token with a staking mechanic embedded into the ERC20 protocol.Staking rewards get distributed directly to a holders wallet, automatically and without any transfer costs (gas-free). Staking continues even if a users combines it with other DeFi Projects. For example: providing liquidity on Uniswap would yield Uniswap fee rewards on top of the built-in staking rewards.Savix will be able to generate three passive income streams with our upcoming Trinary DApp. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Savix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Savix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Savix using one of the exchanges listed above.

