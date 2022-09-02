Sasol (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Trading Up 2.1%

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF – Get Rating) was up 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.00 and last traded at $20.00. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.58.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.62 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86.

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

