Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Trading 5.1% Higher

Shares of Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) were up 5.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.66 and last traded at $5.61. Approximately 100,266 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,991,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 price target (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.85.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. Equities analysts expect that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a dividend of $0.016 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sandstorm Gold

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAND. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares during the period. Mad River Investors increased its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 196,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,277,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,145,000 after buying an additional 608,600 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sandstorm Gold during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 3,040 shares during the period. 41.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

