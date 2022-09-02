Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.
Sanderson Farms Stock Performance
Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63.
About Sanderson Farms
Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.
