Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Consumer Edge cut Sanderson Farms from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th.

Shares of SAFM stock opened at $204.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $207.90 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $175.82 and a 1-year high of $221.63.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sanderson Farms by 11.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,528,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,995,000 after purchasing an additional 266,766 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,082,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,541,000 after acquiring an additional 22,746 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 60.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 861,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,726,000 after acquiring an additional 325,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 666,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,736,000 after acquiring an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanderson Farms by 13.5% in the first quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 605,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,472,000 after acquiring an additional 72,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

