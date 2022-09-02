SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $51,281.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004709 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,062,874 coins and its circulating supply is 4,035,732 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

