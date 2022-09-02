SAFE DEAL (SFD) Price Hits $0.95 on Top Exchanges

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $3.82 million and $51,281.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.95 or 0.00004709 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,573.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,596.19 or 0.12917824 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004976 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001637 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002258 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.00823697 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015739 BTC.
About SAFE DEAL
SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 4,062,874 coins and its circulating supply is 4,035,732 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P. The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P. The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade.
SAFE DEAL Coin Trading
