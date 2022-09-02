Sabina Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:SGSVF) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGSVF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 5.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 209,856 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 182,952 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SGSVF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Sabina Gold & Silver Trading Down 5.7 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.99.

About Sabina Gold & Silver

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, Del, and Bath properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

