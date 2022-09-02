RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.04

RYU Apparel Inc. (CVE:RYU – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 288568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

RYU Apparel Stock Down 27.3 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.39, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.50.

RYU Apparel (CVE:RYU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.35 million for the quarter.

About RYU Apparel

RYU Apparel Inc develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, bags, and accessories under the RYU brand for men and women in Canada and the United States. It offers men's and women's apparel; bags; and accessories for fitness, training, and performance of athlete. The company sells its products through its retail stores and wholesale accounts, as well as ryu.com and ryu.com an e-commerce site.

