Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Given New $101.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $107.00 to $101.00 in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

RHP has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $116.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $106.40.

Shares of NYSE:RHP opened at $81.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.48. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 52-week low of $70.46 and a 52-week high of $101.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 432.74 and a beta of 1.58.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 0.77% and a negative return on equity of 55.38%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 175.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total value of $37,608.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christine Pantoya sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.02, for a total transaction of $37,608.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,561.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachna Bhasin sold 4,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.53, for a total value of $445,069.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $424,250.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RHP. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 52.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

