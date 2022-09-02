Rupee Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4.00 (RUP)

Rupee (RUP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. Over the last week, Rupee has traded 37.3% lower against the dollar. Rupee has a market capitalization of $18,532.95 and approximately $4.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00031152 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000086 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

MM Optimizer (Cronos) (MMO) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004260 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Rupee Profile

Rupee (CRYPTO:RUP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 44,156,650 coins. The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org. Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Rupee is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog.

Buying and Selling Rupee

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

