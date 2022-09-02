Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL) Insider Bruce Rodgerson Buys 20,000 Shares

Rubicon Water Limited (ASX:RWL – Get Rating) insider Bruce Rodgerson purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.24 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of A$24,720.00 ($17,286.71).

Rubicon Water Price Performance

Rubicon Water Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rubicon Water Limited designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains irrigation automation software and hardware in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. The company offers network control solutions, such as total channel control, low energy pipeline, site management, and water and energy efficiency solutions; flow, water level, and climate measurement solutions; and operations software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.