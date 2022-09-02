Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32

Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th.
Royce Value Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 9.9% annually over the last three years.
Royce Value Trust Stock Down 1.0 %
NYSE:RVT traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.86. The company had a trading volume of 189,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 288,120. Royce Value Trust has a 52-week low of $13.35 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.68.
Royce Value Trust Company Profile
Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.
